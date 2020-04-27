Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $324.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. Msci Inc has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $335.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

