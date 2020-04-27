Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

