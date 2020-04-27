Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

