Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

