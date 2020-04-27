Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 950 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $105,510,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

