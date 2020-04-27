Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.