Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.61. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

KEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

