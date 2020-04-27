Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 5,672 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.