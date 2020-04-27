Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 248,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,462,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,480,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 52,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

