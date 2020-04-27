Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

