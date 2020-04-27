Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after buying an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.