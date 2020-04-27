Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,987 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

