Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

