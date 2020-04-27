Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

