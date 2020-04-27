Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.