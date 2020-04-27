Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

