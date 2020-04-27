Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $145.12 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

