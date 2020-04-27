Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

