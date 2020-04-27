Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

