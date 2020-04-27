Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NYSE BK opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

