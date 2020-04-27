Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,187 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

