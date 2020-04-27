GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

AVAL stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.46.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth about $12,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 144,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

