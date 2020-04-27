Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,704.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,031.50. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

