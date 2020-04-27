Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

