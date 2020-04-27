Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.68).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grainger to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

LON GRI opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50). The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

