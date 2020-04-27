Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Escalade at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Escalade by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 5,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Escalade by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Escalade by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Escalade by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Escalade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.