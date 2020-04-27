Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hallador Energy worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hallador Energy Co has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

