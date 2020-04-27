Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.70. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

