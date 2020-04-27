Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

