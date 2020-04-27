Gibson Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.