Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Mercer International worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -687.50%.

In related news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

