Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Quanterix worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quanterix by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Walt bought 54,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $45,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,381 shares of company stock worth $1,797,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.69. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

