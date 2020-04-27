Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLW opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a P/E ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

