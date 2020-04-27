Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $226,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $113,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,589,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,430,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,471,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $980.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 68.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72). On average, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.