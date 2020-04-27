Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

