Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ameresco worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Ameresco stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $830.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.