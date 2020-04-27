GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.95. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

