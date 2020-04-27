General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

