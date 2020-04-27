General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

