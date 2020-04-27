General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

