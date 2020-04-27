General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.