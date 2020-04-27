General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at 2.60-2.60 EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 12.55-12.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.