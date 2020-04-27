General Dynamics (GD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.60-2.60 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 12.55-12.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

