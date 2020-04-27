Garmin (GRMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.60-4.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~$4.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $78.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.