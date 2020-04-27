Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $6.45 on Friday. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $241.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

