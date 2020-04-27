Gain Capital Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gain Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GCAP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

