FY2020 EPS Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million.

TRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TRST opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

