FY2020 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Reduced by B. Riley

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $6.62 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.