FY2020 EPS Estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC GRP NV/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

KBCSY stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.34. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

