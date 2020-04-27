FY2020 EPS Estimates for INGENICO/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INGIY)

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for INGENICO/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INGENICO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INGENICO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGIY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.13. INGENICO/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

INGENICO/ADR Company Profile

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

