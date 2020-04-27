FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Reduced by Cormark

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

HTL opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.09. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 million and a P/E ratio of 183.33.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

